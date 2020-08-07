HALIFAX -- Fifteen years later, Halifax Regional Police are still trying to find the person responsible for the murder of 19-year-old Jonathan Reader.

Police found Reader, who was unconscious and bleeding, lying on the road at the intersection of Radcliffe Drive and Dunbrack Street around 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2005.

Reader was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

An autopsy determined that Reader died as a result of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. Police believe the incident happened at the location where Reader was found.

Investigators determined that Reader had been at the Pacifico Bar and Grill in downtown Halifax with some friends hours before his death.

He left the bar with a woman just before 2 a.m. and was last seen walking alone on Dutch Village Road, in the direction of Lacewood Drive, around 3:20 a.m.

Police believe there are people who have information about Reader’s death who have yet to come forward.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said Const. Dylan Jackman, acting public information officer with the Halifax Regional Police, in a statement.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Reader’s homicide is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the death of Jonathan Reader is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.