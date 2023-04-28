$155 million expansion begins at Saint John Regional Hospital

SAINT JOHN -

A $155 million expansion at New Brunswick’s largest hospital will take seven years to complete.

Phase one of the project began a few weeks ago on the south side of the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The 8,100 sq. metre, two-storey addition will include a new ambulatory procedure unit, expanded oncology services, and a new intensive care unit for medical and surgical care.

“That unit has not been really renovated appropriately to meet current standards since the hospital was created back in the 1980s,” said Margaret Melanson, interim CEO and president of Horizon Health, on Friday. “Fundamentally, the current structure does not meet today’s standards in terms of infection control practices, and space that would be adequate for physicians and staff.”

The ambulatory procedure unit will house services for endoscopies and minor procedures.

“We know that the future of healthcare is in ambulatory care, so expanding the ambulatory care clinic is allowing patients to have same day service, without having to stay in hospital,” said Melanson.

The project’s three phases should be finished by 2029.

For phase one, site preparation and groundwork will continue this year according to Jeff Carter, Horizon’s vice-president of capital assets, operations, and infrastructure.

During phase one, explosives will be used to clear rock away from the property.

“The next phase, which would be foundation and structural steel, that’s another two-years,” said Carter. “And then the building will go up, and that will be a four-year project.”

Horizon’s interim CEO said hospital services won’t be disrupted during the construction.

“We of course have made any changes that would be needed in terms of relocation, to allow the construction to proceed without any kind of issue,” said Melanson.