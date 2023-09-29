16-year-old boy dead in single-vehicle crash in Saint Arthur N.B.: RCMP

Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Arthur, N.B., on Thursday.

In a Friday news release, police say members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to the report of a crash on Route 275 at around 10:03 p.m.

According to the release, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy from Campbellton, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road, with both occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, as well as a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are helping police with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the boys exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

