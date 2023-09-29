Atlantic

    • 16-year-old boy dead in single-vehicle crash in Saint Arthur N.B.: RCMP

    RCMP

    Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Arthur, N.B., on Thursday.

    In a Friday news release, police say members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to the report of a crash on Route 275 at around 10:03 p.m.

    According to the release, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy from Campbellton, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

    Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road, with both occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist, as well as a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are helping police with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the boys exact cause of death.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News