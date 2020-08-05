HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Petitcodiac, N.B.

Mary Kay Westwell was last seen at approximately 10 p.m., on August 3 at a residence on Spring Street in Petitcodiac. She was reported missing to police on August 5.

Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being five feet one inch (155 centimetres) tall, weighing approximately 90 pounds (41 kilograms). She has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mary Kay Westwell, or who may have seen her since August 3, is asked to call the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.