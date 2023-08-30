16-year-old Sussex youth charged in connection with multiple incidents

A 16-year-old from Sussex, N.B., is facing a series of charges in connection to multiple incidents in the community.

In a news release Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of a theft in the Mount Middleton area on Sunday, where officers located a 16-year-old who was in possession of a number of stolen cell phones, vehicle keys, and money.

Police say they also located two previously stolen vehicles in a ditch nearby.

The youth appeared in court on Monday, and was charged with:

five counts of theft under $5,000

three counts of break and enter into a residence

two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

resisting arrest

trespassing at night

The 16-year-old was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

