    • 17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

    A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.

    St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Highway 774 in Wilsons Beach at around 11:20 p.m., according to a Saturday news release.

    Police say the passenger of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Campobello Island, died at the scene due to his injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

    The RCMP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are also assisting the RCMP with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    Police say an autopsy will be conducted to find the man’s exact cause of death.

