17-year-old facing charges after chasing another youth with knife: Halifax police

A 17-year-old is facing charges after another youth was chased with a knife in Dartmouth, N.S.

On Saturday, around 4:25 p.m., Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a youth chasing another youth with a knife near Caledonia Road and Main Street.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot, but was arrested nearby. Police searched the youth and seized a knife.

According to police, the victim was not physically injured.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial youth court at a later date.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random.