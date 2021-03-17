Advertisement
17-year-old reported missing on Wednesday safely located: Halifax police
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:32PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 9:04AM ADT
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old female who was reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located.
"We thank the public and media for their concern and assistance," said the Halifax Regional Police in a news release on Thursday.