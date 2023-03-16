$18 million announced to upgrade 14 N.S. rinks; improve access for girls, women in hockey

Nova Scotia is spending $18.3 million on 14 community rinks across the province that are in need of critical upgrades.

Of the funding, $8.2 million will go towards the Canada Games Complex at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., for a dedicated hockey hub for women and girls.

"These upgrades will enhance the experience of every player and every family member who enjoys the rink. And it is a fantastic opportunity for more girls and women to play hockey," said Brian Comer, minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn.

The province says the Cape Breton County Arena in Sydney will receive $4.3 million for updates, including new washroom and change room facilities, and accessibility and energy efficient upgrades.

The Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro, N.S., is also benefiting from the funds. The facility will receive $1 million for repairs to reopen it after it was damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Other rinks receiving funding include:

Glooscap Rink in Canning will receive $2 million for structural rehabilitation

Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville is getting $630,000 for bleacher retrofitting

Chester Arena and Rink in Chester will get $500,000 for repairs

Trenton Rink in Trenton will receive $300,000 for new seating and upgrades

St. Francis Xavier University Rink in Antigonish will get $300,000 for ice plant

Shelburne County Arena in Shelburne is getting $260,000 for roof repairs

Queens Place Arena in Liverpool will receive $205,000 for a Zamboni

Pictou County Wellness Centre in Westville will get $200,000 for ice surface and dressing room upgrades

Antigonish Arena in Antigonish is getting $160,000 for heating and accessibility upgrades

Eskasoni Arena in Eskasoni will receive $150,000 for accessibility improvements

Bluenose Curling in New Glasgow will get $118,000 for upgrades and sprinkler system

