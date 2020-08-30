HALIFAX -- Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday night after an attempted robbery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say at 7:58 p.m. on August 29, they received a call about three people fighting on the street in 30-40 block of Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth.

Police say arrived all three people upon arrival, and after investigating the incident, officers determined that a man and a woman were walking on Woodlawn Road and were approached by another person.

Police say the suspect asked the pair for a cigarette, and when told they didn’t have one, demanded cash. The man and woman started to walk away, when the 18-year-old male slapped and punched the other man in the back of the head.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested without incident and will be appearing in Dartmouth provincial court to face two counts of robbery.

Police said the man and woman were not injured during the incident.