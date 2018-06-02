

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a bear spray incident at a Moncton Fair

RCMP say at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call that several people had been sprayed with bear spray at the Bill Lynch Fair on Mountain Rd.

RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and EMS attended the scene where victims were treated and released or transported to hospital to be decontaminated and treated.

18-year-old Brendan Bastarache of Dieppe was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. Bastarache remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Moncton on June 5.

RCMP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.