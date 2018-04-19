

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old male from Amherst was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he made threats to a Springhill, N.S. area school.

Cumberland District RCMP say at 9:30 a.m. Thursday they received a complaint that someone was threatening to come to Springhill Junior-Senior High School with a weapon.

Both Springhill Junior-Senior High School and nearby River Hebert District High School were put into a hold-and-secure Thursday morning.

During the hold-and-secure students were not permitted to leave the building, but were still attending classes. The hold-and-secure was lifted at 1:10 p.m., and students were dismissed 10 minutes early at 2:30 p.m.

Police say they located the 18-year-old male at 1 p.m. on Edgewood Ave. in Amherst. He was arrested without incident.

Cumberland District RCMP says there is no risk to the public at this time. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.