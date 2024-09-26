18-year-old arrested as N.B. RCMP warn of circulating counterfeit money

Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man from Sussex, N.B., in connection with a counterfeit money investigation in the Sussex area on Sept. 12. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Dec. 11.

The Sussex RCMP recently received reports from local businesses that counterfeit Canadian $100 bills were used to purchase goods and services. They are warning the public counterfeit bills are still circulating in the community.

The counterfeit bills all have the same serial number: LGQ03229158.

An RCMP news release said many of the bills can be identified by the following:

Some are of poor quality

Different material is used

Different sizes and shapes

Several of the bills have five black, double bars on both sides of the bill.

It is an offence to recirculate counterfeit money. The release tells anybody who comes into contact with counterfeit currency to report it to the police.

For more information to identify counterfeit bills, visit: