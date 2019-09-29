

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old male from Digby County, N.S. has died following a single vehicle collision Sunday morning.

RCMP say the collision occurred at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, in the 1100 block of Highway 1 near Little Brook, N.S.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, which went off a roadway and hit a concrete wall, before striking a residence and causing extensive damage. The occupant of the home was not injured.

Highway 1 has been closed as the investigation continues.