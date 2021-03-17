HALIFAX -- The Halifax District RCMP has charged an 18-year-old man from Middle Sackville, N.S. in connection to break and enters to vehicles.

Around 9:13 p.m. on Monday, the Halifax District RCMP responded to complaints of a man checking vehicles in the area of Darlington Drive.

Once RCMP arrived, they located a suspect matching the description. While officers were speaking with the man, one of the residents exited their home and confirmed with police that they had the right man.

Police arrested the 18-year-old without incident. They say he did have stolen property in his possession, which was returned to the owners.

The man is facing multiple charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court in April.

"The RCMP would like to remind residents that many vehicle thefts are crimes of opportunity," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Wednesday. "Locking your vehicle and removing anything of value is the first step to protecting yourself from theft."