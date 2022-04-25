18 year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning

An 18-year-old man was killed following a shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, New Brunswick RCMP, said the incident occurred at a residence on Logan Lane in the city’s north end just after 6 a.m.

Ouellette said the man was transported to hospital, where he later died due to injuries.

No arrests have been made yet.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident at this time and we also do not believe the safety of the general public to be at risk," said Ouellette.

Ouellette adds the shooting did not meet the criteria to issue an alert ready message.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.