An 18-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dump truck collided with his vehicle on Friday on N.S. Highway 107.

Just after 2 p.m. on May 24, Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP responded to a collision between a car and a dump truck on Highway 107 between Exits 20 and 21.

Police say the car had been turning on the highway when it was struck by the dump truck, which was heading west.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, an 18-year-old male from Chezzetcook, N.S., sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital. As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the driver remained in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Highway 107 was closed as an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist examined the scene. The Highway reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.