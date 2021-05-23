HALIFAX -- The RCMP says an 18-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Pont-Lafrance, New Brunswick.

On Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Le Bouthillier Rd., in Pont-Lafrance.

At the scene, police say they believe a vehicle was driving westbound when it veered off the road, and into a ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Pont-Lafrance woman, was rushed to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to learn more about her exact cause of death.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.