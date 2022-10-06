19 guns stolen from Pictou County home: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP is investigating the theft of nearly 20 guns from a home in Greenhill, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home on Salem Road on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

During the break-in, the RCMP says 17 rifles and two handguns were stolen. Police believe it happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, when a black pickup truck with a loud muffler was seen at the home.

Some of the guns stolen include 10 Marlin level action .336-calibre rifles, a Smith & Wesson M and P .22 calibre pistol and a Walther P38 9mm pistol.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Pictou County Detachment at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.