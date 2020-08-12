HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man from Florence, N.S. faces drug charges after Cape Breton police discovered cocaine in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 12, officers noted a suspicious vehicle speeding down Atlantic and Ocean streets, which they were able to stop near the intersection of Eagan and Legatto Streets.

Officers approached the vehicle, which had four occupants in it, and noticed one of the passengers try and hide an item under the seat. Police identified this to be a bag of cocaine and arrested the passenger for further investigation.

River Christopher Jordan Young, 19, of Florence, N.S. was charged with possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

Young was remanded to the Cape Breton Correction Centre and is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Thursday.