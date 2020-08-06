HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 19-year-old man from Wolfville, N.S. with stunting after he was clocked driving 171 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

Police say on at 1:10 a.m. on August 6, a member of Halifax District RCMP spotted a car travelling on Highway 102 at a high rate of speed. The officer measured the speed at 171 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, 71 km/hr over the speed limit.

The officer stopped the car and charged the man with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.