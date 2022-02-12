19-year-old charged in relation to Halifax gas station robbery

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred in Halifax Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a robbery at the Ultramar service station located at 2816 Gottingen St. The man entered the building and attempted to gain access behind the counter.

According to police, staff intervened and were assaulted by the man.

Police say no employees or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Police say the man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery and resist arrest.