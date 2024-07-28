19-year old male dead following boating incident in Richibucto, N.B.

A 19-year old man from Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B., has died following a boating accident off the shores of Richibucto.

On July 27 around 6:15 p.m. members of the Richibucto RCMP detachment, Richibouctou-Village Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to reports of an individual in the water who had been struck by a boat.

The 19-year old, whose identity has not been released at this time, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroners Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.