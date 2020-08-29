HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 19-year-old Middle Sackville man with stunting, after officers allegedly caught him driving 68 km/h over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth.

The incident happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 111. Police say this is the third stunting charge laid on this particular stretch of highway in just 48 hours.

Officers say the man was travelling 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

As a result, he was handed a $2,422.50 fine and had his vehicle seized and towed. He was also suspended from driving for one week.

Police encourage anyone who sees someone driving dangerously to report it.