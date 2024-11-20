$1M-online lottery ticket sold to New Brunswicker

ATLANTIC
    Someone in New Brunswick is waking up $1,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.

    Atlantic Lottery says an online Lotto Max ticket was sold to someone in the province for the Tuesday Maxmillions draw.

    A news release from the corporation says details on the prize winner will be released as soon as they come forward.

