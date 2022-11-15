$2,000 reward offered as Fredericton police seek shooting suspect

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who allegedly shot a woman in Fredericton last week.

On Nov. 7, the Fredericton Police Force responded to a call on Riverside Drive, where a woman said she had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and the force says she is in stable condition.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jacob James Phillips, who is facing the following charges:

discharging a firearm with intent

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

aggravated assault

breach of an undertaking

Police describe Phillips as roughly five-foot-nine inches tall and 160 pounds. They say he has short, dark hair and a goatee.

The Fredericton Police Force Major Crime Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information about the incident or Phillips’ whereabouts to contact Det. Jeff Cameron at (506) 460-2300, or jeff.cameron@fredericton.ca. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.