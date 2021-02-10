Advertisement
2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes town of Yarmouth, N.S.
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 6:11PM AST
According to Natural Resources Canada's website, the earthquake happened west of Yarmouth, N.S. just before 2 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometres. (Photo courtesy: Natural Resources Canada)
HALIFAX -- Natural Resources Canada confirmed a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in Southwestern Nova Scotia.
According to their website, the earthquake happened west of Yarmouth, N.S. just before 2 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometres.
Word of the earthquake spread quickly online. Many in the area said they heard a loud bang, and some even felt their homes shake.