2 arrested after drugs seized from home in Windsor: N.S. RCMP

    Two people are facing drug-related charges after a variety of drugs were seized from a home in Windsor, N.S.

    West Hants RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Wentworth Road in Windsor and arrested a man as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a news release from RCMP.

    As a result of the traffic stop, police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Victoria Street in Windsor, resulting in the arrest of a woman.

    During the search, the release says police seized a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, prescription pills, psilocybin, and drug paraphernalia.

    Thirty-one-year-old Samantha Michelle O’Leary and 37-year-old Matthew James Wright, both from Windsor, have been charged with:

    • three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    Wright was also charged with operation while prohibited and failure to comply with order.

    O’Leary and Wright were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

