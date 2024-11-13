2 arrested after police raid illegal cannabis storefront in Lucasville, N.S.
The RCMP has arrested two people after executing a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront in Lucasville, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police received a report of an aggravated assault just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officers contacted the RCMP after learning a 30-year-old Beaver Bank man had been assaulted by a man with a knife at an illegal cannabis storefront on Lucasville Road.
Police say the two men are known to one another and the victim suffered serious injuries.
Officers executed a search warrant at the store on Monday.
Police say they seized illegal cannabis, including edibles, pre-rolled joints, resin, shatter and vape products.
A 51-year-old man from Annapolis Royal and a 59-year-old woman from Chester were arrested at the scene.
They will be facing charges of:
- possession for the purpose of distributing
- possession for the purpose of selling under the cannabis act
The man and the woman were released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 30.
Police say the assault investigation is ongoing and the man arrested at the store was not involved in the assault.
No charges have been laid in connection with the assault at this time.
Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office meeting
Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a lengthy meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power as the president-elect moves quickly to build out his new administration.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Mississauga, Ont. upholds ban on street sports, including hockey and basketball
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
Guardian quits X social media platform, citing racism and conspiracy theories
British news publisher the Guardian said on Wednesday it will no longer post to X, citing 'disturbing content' on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.
Guns and drugs seized from organized crime group linked to Mexican cartel, RCMP say
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a 'transnational organized crime group' connected to Mexican drug cartels importing cocaine into Canada.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Trump's defence choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defence world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
Prime Minister Trudeau makes trip to Bermuda to eulogize longtime family friend
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.
From passport applications to letters to Santa: How will you deal with a possible Canada Post strike?
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding a possible Canada Post strike or lockout.
