2 arrested after police raid illegal cannabis storefront in Lucasville, N.S.

The RCMP has arrested two people after executing a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront in Lucasville, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of an aggravated assault just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officers contacted the RCMP after learning a 30-year-old Beaver Bank man had been assaulted by a man with a knife at an illegal cannabis storefront on Lucasville Road.

Police say the two men are known to one another and the victim suffered serious injuries.

Officers executed a search warrant at the store on Monday.

Police say they seized illegal cannabis, including edibles, pre-rolled joints, resin, shatter and vape products.

A 51-year-old man from Annapolis Royal and a 59-year-old woman from Chester were arrested at the scene.

They will be facing charges of:

possession for the purpose of distributing

possession for the purpose of selling under the cannabis act

The man and the woman were released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 30.

Police say the assault investigation is ongoing and the man arrested at the store was not involved in the assault.

No charges have been laid in connection with the assault at this time.

