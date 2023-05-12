2 charged with attempt to commit murder after home invasion, car chase, crash in N.S.
A man and a woman are facing a slew of charges -- including attempt to commit murder -- following a series of incidents in the Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., area.
Halifax District RCMP first responded to Lifestyles Lane around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man and a woman forced their way into a home.
The man shot a rifle at a man he knew, according to a news release Friday.
The 28-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.
Police say the victim then armed himself with an axe and chased after the home invaders.
The suspects then reportedly left the home and fled in a grey Honda Civic.
Officers then found the car in the Lower Sackville, N.S., area and tried to pull it over.
Police say the driver of the car fled onto Highway 101.
They say the car then collided with a Ford Focus at the intersection of Highway 14 and Wentworth Road in Sweets Corner, N.S.
The 25-year-old Windsor Junction, N.S., man and 22-year-old woman inside the Honda were arrested.
A 80-year-old Newport, N.S., woman who was driving the Ford suffered minor injuries.
Police say the firearm involved in the first incident was thrown out of the Honda during their pursuit.
It was eventually found along Highway 101 with help from a K9 team.
Brian Edward Mutch has been charged with:
- attempt to commit murder
- careless use of firearm
- break and entering with intent
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of firearm
- carrying concealed weapon
- administering noxious thing
- failure to comply with order
- possession contrary to order
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- discharging firearm with intent
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
- unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
Haley Patricia Hunter has been charged with:
- attempt to commit murder
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- discharging firearm with intent
- unsafe storage of firearm
- break and entering with intent
- unauthorized possession of firearm
- carrying concealed weapon
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- disguise with intent
- administering noxious thing
- unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
They were both remanded into custody.
Mutch will appear in Halifax provincial court on June 6.
Hunter will appear in court Thursday.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
