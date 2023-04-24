2 charged with second-degree murder in Lincoln, N.B., man’s death: RCMP

Two people in New Brunswick are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with last month’s homicide of 27-year-old Lucas Polchies.

The investigation began in the early morning of March 12, after first responders were called to a report of a “roadside firearm related incident” on Route 102 in Lincoln, N.B.

First responders at the scene confirmed that a man, later identified as Polchies, was suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit then ruled the man’s death a homicide.

Police arrested 47-year-old Joshua Raines and 21-year-old Samantha Butler on Saturday in connection with the homicide. Police say the arrests occurred at a business on Union Street in Fredericton.

On Sunday, Raines and Butler appeared in Fredericton provincial court where they were both charged with one count of second-degree murder. They remained in custody ahead of a scheduled Monday court hearing.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with information about the homicide, or with video footage taken in the area between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 12 to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267.

The investigation is ongoing.