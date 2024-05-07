2 dead after boat capsizes in Annapolis River; N.S. RCMP believes alcohol a factor

Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Annapolis District RCMP, along with firefighters, Ground Search and Rescue crews and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre members (JRCC), responded to a report of a 14-foot vessel that had sank with four people onboard.

Once on scene, RCMP learned that two people, a 46-year-old Granville Centre man and a 27-year-old Weymouth, N.S., man, had swam from the sunken boat and safely made it to shore.

A news release from police Tuesday afternoon says three fire services search boats, a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a C-130 Hercules fixed wing aircraft from the JRCC were deployed to the scene.

Around 11 p.m., a third person, a 49-year-old Granville Centre man, was found by a search boat. He was taken to the Kentville, N.S., hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The RCMP says search efforts continued through the evening for the fourth man.

Around midnight, police say the remains of a 26-year-old Granville Centre man were located and recovered.

At this time, police believe alcohol was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

