2 dead after vehicle lands in ditch near Hay Settlement: N.B. RCMP

A 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Sussex, N.B., have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Hay Settlement, N.B.

The Western Valley Region RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2, near Hay Settlement on Thursday around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the crash occurred when the vehicle, travelling eastbound, lost control and drove into the ditch.

The 45-year-old died at the scene due to his injuries. The 43-year old was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Members of the RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene, says the release.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say they have reason to believe a third person may have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash and has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Valley Region Detachment at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

