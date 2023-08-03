2 Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder after 'targeted' attack
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Castle Bay Road around 5 a.m.
Officers learned a 45-year-old man had been attacked by two men he knew.
Police say the men hit the victim with a vehicle, sprayed him with an irritant and then assaulted him with a baseball bat.
They say the victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police say the assault was a targeted incident, and not a random act.
Alfred Joseph Marshall, 29, and 42-year-old Justin Noelan Dennis have been jointly charged with:
- attempted murder
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- uttering threats
- unauthorized possession of a weapon
Police say they are actively looking for the men, who are both from Eskasoni.
Marshall is described as five-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police describe Dennis as five-foot-11, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe they are driving a grey 2011 Ram 1500 with Nova Scotia licence plate HCD 984.
Anyone with information on the incident, or the men’s whereabouts, is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Statistics Canada to release July employment figures this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its July jobs report this morning. The release will provide employment figures for last month as economists watch for signs of economic weakening.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A new report says Canada's immigration policy is adding to housing affordability pressures, a 3-year-old remembered fondly in B.C. and Taylor Swift is finally coming to Canada.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to win US$1.25 billion jackpot
Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at an estimated US$1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a grand prize winner.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer who failed to properly investigate woman's call for help days before her murder to keep job
A Toronto police officer who pleaded guilty to neglect of duty for failing to properly investigate a woman's complaint about threats made by her ex-boyfriend before her murder will remain on the job.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
Driver of stolen truck sought in Brampton crash that wounded 6 people, including 2 children: police
Police say they are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fled the scene of a Brampton crash that left six people injured, including two children who were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Calgary
-
Regulated rate rise driving access fees high for every Calgarian
As the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity hits record highs Albertans are being encouraged to sign contracts to ensure electricity price stability, but Calgarians who have signed contracts will still see their bill go up as the RRO rises.
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still powerless after storm
More than 30,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power early Friday morning after thunderstorms swept through parts of the province on Thursday.
-
Quebec worker's union suspending advertising with Meta
Quebec's largest union federation, the FTQ, announced Friday that it's suspending all advertising purchases from Meta, which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks fan says wearing paper bag led to his ejection from stadium
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
-
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
-
Statistics Canada to release July employment figures this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its July jobs report this morning. The release will provide employment figures for last month as economists watch for signs of economic weakening.
Northern Ontario
-
Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario
A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Civic Holiday starts with sun, ends with showers
While the Civic Holiday long weekend will start off on a hot and sunny note, it will give way to cloudy skies and rain showers during the latter half of the weekend.
-
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.
-
Black Walnut Bakery Cafe to rise from the ashes in Wortley Village with new building
Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.
Winnipeg
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
'Lost our biggest customer': local alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
Ottawa
-
Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
Chance of showers and thunderstorms to end work week, as tornado clean-up continues in south end
Chance of showers and thunderstorms to end work week, as tornado clean-up continues in south end
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents see shortfall in access to health care providers, new report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to healthcare providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
Vancouver
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Just 76 people in hospital Thursday, lowest total in 2 years
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hit another new low in the latest monthly data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
'We all become one people': Newcomers to Regina given the grand tour of QCX
While those who have lived in Regina for a while are likely familiar with the summer time tradition of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX), many newcomers to the province are experiencing it for the first time.
-
Regina family claims EMS failed to transport loved one to hospital
A Regina family is angry about service they received from Regina EMS. They claim EMS was called twice last week but failed to transport a loved one to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Developer offering reward to find vandals who defaced Hollywood-style neighbourhood sign
A Langford developer is offering up a $2,000 reward for anyone who can provide information to RCMP that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for vandalizing the neighbourhood’s ode to Hollywood.
-
Thousands head to Laketown Ranch as Sunfest gets underway
In the campground of Laketown Ranch near the town of Lake Cowichan, anticipation is building for Vancouver Island’s largest music festival, Sunfest.
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.