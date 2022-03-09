2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, says RCMP.
Cape Breton Regional Police, fire, and EHS responded to a report of a crash on the highway around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police learned that a westbound car stuck and an eastbound car head-on, causing the driver of the eastbound car to lose control and strike an SUV going the same direction.
All three vehicles had serious front-end damage and stopped on the highway, blocking traffic.
The driver of the westbound car, a 42-year-old Cape Breton County woman, and the driver of the eastbound car, an 81-year-old Cape Breton County man, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital.
The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Sydney Mines Fire Department and police say she was showing signs of impairment.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
Both lanes of the highway were closed at the Highway 105 overpass, but are now open.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to gather information and evidence related to this incident.
