2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert

A heavy police presence remained in the area overnight as police continued their investigation into the shootings. A heavy police presence remained in the area overnight as police continued their investigation into the shootings.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island