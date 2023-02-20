2 men, youth face charges in connection to stabbing incident: N.S. RCMP

Two men and a youth have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a Torbrook, N.S., home Sunday.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a Torbrook Road residence around 7 p.m.

While en route to the scene, police say they learned a person was stabbed while another was in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, the force says officers safely arrested three men and one youth around 7:20 p.m. Two rifles, one of which was loaded, had been located and seized at the scene.

According to police, the victim was later found at a home in Greenwood, N.S., with non-life-threatening injuries.

Derek Scott Rice, 47, of Paradise, N.S., is facing the following charges:

three counts of assault

break, enter and commit

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Police say Rice has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court Tuesday.

Additionally, the force says a 31-year-old man from Lawrencetown, N.S., is facing charges of assault and break, enter and commit.

The RCMP says he has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, a 17-year-old male has also been released on conditions.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault and will appear in Annapolis Royal Youth Justice Court at a later date.

A fourth person was also arrested during the incident, but has been released without charges, say police.

The investigation is ongoing.