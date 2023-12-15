2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police

Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.

Officers responded to Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire’s office on Herring Cove Road just after noon Thursday.

A man allegedly came into the office and assaulted two people he knew. Police say he also damaged the office before leaving on foot.

Maguire later shared photos of the damage on his social media page.

He told CTV News his long-time assistant was grabbed by the neck and held against a wall before his office was ransacked.

Maguire’s post also said a student was at the office at the time of the alleged assault.

Halifax Regional Police says the suspect also damaged property at the nearby Captain William Spry Community Centre.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Police say the suspect has been identified and officers are trying to find him.

With files from CTV’s Jesse Thomas.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.