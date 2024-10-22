ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 people face firearms charges after alleged assault, weapons complaint in East Preston, N.S.

    rcmp
    Share

    Two people are facing weapons charges following an incident in East Preston, N.S., Saturday morning.

    The RCMP says officers responded to an assault and weapons complaint at a home on Upper Partridge River Road around 11 a.m.

    Police say they arrested 34-year-old Andre Thomas of East Preston at the scene without incident.

    Officers later executed a search warrant at the home, where they say they seized six firearms, including two that were loaded.

    Thomas is facing several charges. Police say they include, but are not limited to:

    • assault by choking
    • three counts of assault
    • two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • carrying a concealed weapon

    Thomas was remanded into custody. He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

    Police say they also arrested a 35-year-old woman at the home and she will face firearms charges.

    She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News