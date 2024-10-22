2 people face firearms charges after alleged assault, weapons complaint in East Preston, N.S.

Two people are facing weapons charges following an incident in East Preston, N.S., Saturday morning.

The RCMP says officers responded to an assault and weapons complaint at a home on Upper Partridge River Road around 11 a.m.

Police say they arrested 34-year-old Andre Thomas of East Preston at the scene without incident.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the home, where they say they seized six firearms, including two that were loaded.

Thomas is facing several charges. Police say they include, but are not limited to:

assault by choking

three counts of assault

two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

Thomas was remanded into custody. He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say they also arrested a 35-year-old woman at the home and she will face firearms charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

