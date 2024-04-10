2 people face multiple drug charges following search in Lincoln: Fredericton police

A Fredericton woman who was wanted for outstanding warrants is now facing multiple drug charges after her arrest.

The Fredericton Police Force located the woman in the Lincoln area of New Brunswick on March 30.

“During the arrest, the officer observed drugs and drug paraphernalia dispersed throughout the location,” said Sonya Gilks, with the Fredericton Police Force, in a news release.

Officers arrested the woman and a man, who was also present at the time, for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the Fredericton Integrated Enforcement Unit was requested to assist with the investigation and a search warrant was initiated for the area.

The following items were seized during the execution of the search warrant, according to police:

quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia

communications devices

weapons

Canadian currency

Police say suspected drugs were also seized, including:

1.97 g of fentanyl

1.72 g of cocaine

160.03 g of crystal meth

8 mg of Dilaudid

18.5 alprazolam (Xanax) pills

Tatiana Martin, 25, of Fredericton was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)

possession of proceeds of crime (under $5,000)

A 24-year-old man was also arrested and charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)

possession of proceeds of crime (under $5,000)

Martin was remanded with a court date of April 15.

The 24-year-old man was released on conditions with a future court date.

