2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified

Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Calhoun and 33-year-old Raeanne Tyler in a Friday news release from the Saint John Police Force.

The fire took place around 3:40 p.m. on March 25 near the 100 block of Paradise Row.

The victims were found deceased by first responders after the fire was extinguished.

Johanne McCullough, director of Street Team Saint John, told CTV News they were well-known in the community of unhoused people and housing advocates.

Police say they, the local fire department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.