2 people sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Goodwood, N.S.

Two people were sent to hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Goodwood, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the collision on Prospect Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police say a grey Hyundai Kona and a black Subaru Impreza were travelling east on the road and a red Acura ILX was travelling west when the ILX collided first with the Kona and then with the Impreza.

The Impreza then ended up in a ditch while the Kona and the ILX stayed in the road.

Police say the driver of the ILX suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle. The 33-year-old Westphal, N.S., man was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The RCMP says the driver and only person in the Impreza suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 67-year-old Lower Prospect, N.S., man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The force says a 59-year-old Halifax woman who was driving the Kona was not injured.

Prospect Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, causing traffic to be backed up by several kilometres. The road has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.