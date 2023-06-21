2 popular Moncton lakes closed due to E. coli

Jones Lake and the lake at Centennial Park in Moncton, N.B., are closed until further notice due to high counts of E. coli.

The city says the bacteria was found during routine tests of the water.

Kayaking, canoeing, and other recreational activities at the lakes are not allowed until further notice.

The city also warns residents not to let their dogs drink or swim in the water.

Notices and signs have been posted near the lakes.

The city says it will continue to monitor the lakes and will update residents as things change.

