2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school

Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

"We do know that there was an incident with a student who did have a weapon. Two of our staff members were injured and taken to hospital," says Lindsey Bunin, communications officer for HRCE.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Charles P. Allen High School around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, police say they found three people who had been stabbed.

Police say a youth who is a student at the school was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

Bunin confirmed the student who was taken into custody was among the three people injured.

She says all three injured individuals, whose identities have not been released, were taken to hospital. She could not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Bunin says the suspect was in the school office at the time of the incident due to a "concern with the student."

"It was all very quick and very immediate, so as soon as it was realized there was a violent incident taking place, there was an announcement made, which is 'hold-and-secure,' which means the students are to stay in place in their classrooms," she said.

Bunin says the student left the building, but that police were on scene "almost immediately."

SCHOOL CLOSED FOR THE DAY

Charles P. Allen High School was placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded to the scene Monday morning.

One student told reporters it was about 30 minutes into the first period when a call for a hold-and-secure came over the school’s intercom.

“We look out, a ton of cop cars,” the student said. “It’s wild to think about that this could have been one of us or something else."

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said students were dismissed early and the school would remain closed for the day.

Charles P. Allen High is closing for the day. Families have been notified.



Students will be dismissed shortly. Buses are on their way to the school now. We will provide another update before end of day.



All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 20, 2023

Police say they searched the building and worked with school officials to safely release students and staff from the property.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for most of the day as they continue their investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but they are asking people to avoid the area.

According to Bunin, about 1,700 students attend Charles P. Allen High School.

She says parents will be advised of the school's further steps once they are determined.

She says, once the school reopens, there will be supports in place for staff and students.