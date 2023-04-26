2 women die in head-on crash in Riverview: N.B. RCMP

Two women have died after a three-vehicle collision in Riverview, N.B., last Thursday.

Police think the crash on Cloverdale Road happened when a vehicle travelling east crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a vehicle going the other way.

An SUV then rear-ended the second vehicle, police say.

The RCMP responded to the scene around 5 p.m. along with the Riverview Fire Department and paramedics.

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old Moncton woman, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries. The vehicle’s driver, a 67-year-old woman also from Moncton, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which she died of Saturday.

Passengers in the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist went to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.