20-year-old man dies after crash in Baker Brook, N.B.

A 20-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Baker Brook, N.B.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Route 120 around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say they found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle ejected from the vehicle.

The 20-year-old man, from Clair, N.B., was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the crash happened after the man lost control of the car and left the road.

Route 120 was reduced to one lane for several hours and has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.