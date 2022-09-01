2022 World Sailing Championships kick off in Hubbards, N.S.

Some of the world’s top sailors are in Nova Scotia this week competing in the World Sailing Championships.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Canada.

“It’s actually the first time that these classes of boats have come to Canada at all so to have it in Hubbards is just amazing,” says event organizer Lola Burgoyne. “We have three Olympic classes, so we have the 49er, the 49erFX, and the Nacra 17.”

Americans Ian Barrows and Hans Henken race a 49er class boat and are one of the top teams in the world.

They hope that being able to race in North America will give them an advantage.

“Being so close to home makes it easy to get the boats here. Time zones are a lot easier for us travelling from California and the east coast,” says Henken. “Usually going to Europe is a big time change so coming to Nova Scotia is so much easier for us on the body.”

Gabriel Borges sailed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games for Brazil. A good showing on St. Margaret’s Bay will help his secure a birth in the 2024 games in Paris.

“It’s a world championship so for us -- it’s the most important Regatta in the year and I’m looking forward to it,” he says.

The 2021 census shows Hubbards has a population of 387, and the event is bringing in almost 400 sailors and coaches from 27 countries -- keeping the fryers busy at one roadside take-out.

Staff showed up two and a half hours early to prepare on Wednesday as the championships kicked off.

“We could go through cases and cases and cases of fries and we can’t keep clams in,” says Karen Boutilier with Sheila’s Too.

Locals and competitors say the international event is a hit both on and off the water.

“It’s a fantastic community, fantastic venue and we’ve been having a blast,” Henken says.

The 2022 World Sailing Championships wrap up Monday.