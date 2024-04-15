ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police

    Halifax Regional Police arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax on April 15, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Police arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax on April 15, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police says it responded to the Hollis Street and Terminal Road area just after 7 a.m.

    Protesters could be seen lining a portion of the intersection and sitting in a circle in a crosswalk.

    More than a dozen police officers were also pictured at the scene.

    Halifax police said in a news release officers spoke to demonstrators in an attempt to clear the roadway. Police say they arrested 21 people when they refused to leave.

    A press release from A15Halifax says the demonstration is part of an international economic blockade for Palestine.

    Police say the 21 arrested people will be released later Monday. They will also face charges of obstruction and some will have additional charges of failing to use a sidewalk and failing to obey the direction of a peace officer.

    According to the release, the Hollis Street and Terminal Road area is now clear, but a group of 20-to-30 protestors made their way to police headquarters on Gottingen Street around 11:30 a.m.

    "We remind the public that while we respect the right to peacefully protest, enforcement actions will be taken as necessary to ensure public safety," the release reads.

    With files from CTV Atlantic’s Carl Pomeroy.

