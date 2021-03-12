HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP has charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder after the death of a Moncton man, who police say was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

At 3:50 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in the parking lot of a business at 411 Elmwood Dr., in Moncton.

Once at the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man dead. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim, and began investigating the case as a homicide the same day.

On Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Miller in Cap-Pelé, N.B., and charged him with second-degree murder on Saturday morning.

Police say they recovered a vehicle that was allegedly used in the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.