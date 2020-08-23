HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man from Dipper Harbour, N.B. has died after a collision between his motorcycle and a half-ton truck in Musquash, N.B. on Saturday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 22, they received a call of a collision involving a motorcycle and a half-ton truck on South Musquash Road off Route 790.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck which was travelling Southbound collided with a motorcycle which was also travelling Southbound.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for observation, but was not injured. No other information has been released at this time.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, Musquash Fire shut down a section of road between Wetmore Creek Road and South Musquash Road until approximately 9 p.m.

The RCMP Reconstruction Team also attended and are conducting a thorough investigation into how the accident has occurred.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.